The Perfect Storm for ADHD Overdiagnosis

(The Dispatch) – Screen time gets the blame, but the increase in diagnoses comes more from subjective criteria interacting with financial incentives.

The diagnostic category itself has been steadily widened by the institutions that define it and the financial structure that rewards every participant for applying the ADHD label. As we have argued in our Cato Institute analysis of how the American healthcare system rewards psychiatric overdiagnosis, subjective diagnostic criteria interact with a payment system that rewards diagnosis to produce predictable inflation across psychiatric categories. The result is labeling ordinary behavior as pathological. ADHD is among the cleanest case studies of that pattern. (Read More)