The Missing Middle in the Abortion Debate

(NYT) – Many Texans may think both that the state’s abortion ban is too harsh and that the Democrats’ alternative is also extreme.

Texas Democrats’ failure to calibrate on abortion serves as a microcosm for what’s happened to abortion politics in the party writ large. The party has long been the home of pro-choice Americans and has for decades worked to expand access to abortion. But Democrats used to see the issue with more nuance, acknowledging the moral complexity behind the procedure. (Read More)