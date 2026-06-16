Can Anyone Meaningfully Opt-Out of an AI-Driven Future?

(Data & Society) – Messaging from Silicon Valley about the omnipresence of AI in everything from our jobs to our personal decisions tells us it’s only a matter of time before AI agents supplant thinking itself. This insistence has pushed people to hop on the “AI train” out of the fear of being left behind, and with little clarity on where their participation will take them. Meanwhile, Big Tech’s aggressive push for an AI-driven world also serves to limit our autonomy and inhibit our ability to challenge their vision. Amid all of this, what does meaningful consent look like? And what would it look like to meaningfully opt out?

In human subjects research, the informed consent model offers some insight into these questions. (Read More)