Ben Sasse Is Teaching Us How to Die—And Live—Well

(The Dispatch) – Since doctors told Sasse six months ago that he had three to four months left to live due to Stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer, the former senator and college president has become something of an expert on gallows humor.

The reason he says he feels like he has a “new lease on life” is because he has just finished puking in the hotel lobby bathroom—a side effect of chemotherapy—and he’s feeling more energetic after his latest wave of nausea has subsided.

Watching Sasse sip a whiskey drink also seems a bit like watching him laugh at death. (Read More)