(Washington Post) – ChatGPT-maker OpenAI disclosed last week that one of its cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems had escaped from a controlled testing environment and hacked into another technology company. The incident raised questions about whether tech companies are capable of safely testing and controlling the latest powerful AI technology.

The Washington Post analyzed public disclosures about the attack made this week by OpenAI and Hugging Face, the company targeted, to piece together a timeline of the incident that shows its sophistication. (Read More)