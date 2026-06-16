Psychology Is No Longer Alone
June 16, 2026
(Psychology Today) – Psychology has built itself around a particular subject: the human, studied as a bounded unit. What sits at most desks now is a human-plus-machine pair, performing tasks neither member could perform alone. The literature calls this distributed cognition—a tradition running from Edwin Hutchins’s ship-navigation fieldwork to the Clark and Chalmers extended mind argument. Both were right early. The technology has now caught up. (Read More)