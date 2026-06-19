Tech titans are hacking their bodies for a longer life: is there science behind their methods?

(Nature) – Influencers and ultra-rich people looking to extend their lifespan are trading tips and tricks on how to eke out extra years.

Nir Barzilai, president of the Academy of Geroscience and a genetics researcher at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, is torn about the impacts that the biohackers have. Take Johnson’s tinkering with various supplements and drugs, which is usually based on some kind of evidence: “If you’re asking, ‘Is he taking something that doesn’t make sense?’ I would say, no, these things are based on biology but not on clinical evidence,” says Barzilai.

Neither Steele nor Barzilai are cynics. Both say that some of the protocols being tested and touted by Silicon Valley elites could have a meaningful impact on lifespan and healthspan — the time during which people are not affected by chronic disease and disabilities related to ageing. But the evidence isn’t there yet. (Read More)