(Mother Jones) – The new wave of Silicon Valley–backed gene-editing startups is straight out of “Brave New World.”

And this notion of creating superbabies to stop the rise of something akin to Skynet from The Terminator is capturing the fancy—and the wallets—of the same billionaires who bankrolled the AI revolution.

In late 2024, Benson-Tilsen founded the Berkeley Genomics Project—no relation to the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a PhD candidate—to build a case for editing the genes of human embryos. This is prohibited or highly restricted in every developed country, hence Benson-Tilsen’s effort to spur dialogue about how it could theoretically be done safely and ethically. (Read More)