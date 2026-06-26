Child under 12 is euthanised in Netherlands

(Daily Mail) – For the first time since a change in the law in the Netherlands, a child under the age of 12 has died by euthanasia.

The death of the child was confirmed by the country’s health minister, Sophie Hermans, as she presented the annual report by the committee that reviews all late-term abortions and medically-assisted deaths of children to parliament on Monday.

According to the report, the child was under the age of 12 and had been seriously ill, but no further details were given. (Read More)