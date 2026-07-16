(The Humanist Review) – To understand AI’s effect on moral character, ethicist Kwame Anthony Appiah goes back to John Stuart Mill, and the idea that people are shaped by their choices.

Technologies that extend human powers may also, by degrees, erode the faculties they are meant to assist. Physicians who use AI to help detect adenomas during colonoscopies may become less adept at spotting anomalies on their own. They start to lose a skill. Yet if AI is always available, what really matters, surely, is whether doctors using AI do better than doctors did before AI arrived. And, in a range of cases, it seems that they do.

New technologies often change the skills a job requires. (Read More)