(MIT Technology Review) – Discussions of the life stage are often clouded by misinformation.

Today, information about perimenopause is more prevalent and accessible than ever. If you’re a woman in your 40s and you’re not feeling 100%, chances are there’ll be someone online ready to tell you you’re in perimenopause. And that you might want to start spending your money on blood tests, apps, and supplements or demanding hormone replacement therapy. But as regular readers might have guessed by this point, it’s not that simple. (Read More)