(First Coast News) – A St. Augustine surrogate mother is fighting for custody of the children she birthed after she says the intended parent from China never picked them up.

Simpson said she did not hear from the intended parent again until February 2026. In May, Simpson began the legal process of terminating the intended parent’s parental rights to formally adopt the boys.

“I say our kids because blood doesn’t matter to me how they look doesn’t matter to me, color doesn’t matter. I birthed them,” Simpson explained.

The intended parent has since retained an attorney who filed an emergency child pick-up order to take the boys from Simpson’s custody. A St. Johns County judge approved that order and the boys have been in cradle care since June 17. (Read More)