Nurses’ AI pushback expands to new front

(Becker’s) – For two years, nurses have battled artificial intelligence mostly at the bargaining table. A proposed set of AI billing codes has now opened a new front: how the technology is reimbursed.

The American Medical Association is pushing to create billing codes for autonomous AI — “clinically meaningful algorithmic analyses,” or CMAA — that would let hospitals bill for certain AI-generated clinical analyses performed without physician work at the point of care. The proposal has drawn concern from nursing leaders, who point out that registered nurses still have no standalone billing code of their own. (Read More)