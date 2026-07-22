New Orleans Cops Published Policy Document Allowing Weaponized Drones

(404 Media) – Cops and drone companies seem increasingly eager to put weapons on their drones.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) looked at ways to arm quadcopter drones with weapons, according to a draft version of its drone manual shared with 404 Media. A draft version of the manual, which was live on the NOPD website in June, said that the department’s drones could only be equipped with weapons with written approval from the Superintendent of Police. (Read More)