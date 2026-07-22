(NYT) – I’m not aware of any brain scan studies published so far that show how attachment hacking affects the brain’s reward systems. We do know that all addictions — whether to cocaine, gambling or shopping — seem to generate craving and compulsion via dopamine. But some addictions, such as opioid addiction, have an extra hook. Heroin and similar drugs mimic the brain’s natural opioids, which are responsible for the feelings of warmth, safety and love we get from our closest relationships. I fear that by creating the illusion of intimacy, A.I. companions might engage this more primal sense of need. (Read More)