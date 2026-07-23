In pursuit of ‘Instagram face,’ are we losing the imperfections that make us human?

(NPR) – Now, in her latest New Yorker piece, Tolentino argues that social media optimization of Instagram face has trickled down, resulting in a proliferation of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures among young people chasing an AI-based beauty standard.

“The drive toward optimization that has encompassed and driven every tech industry, all of Silicon Valley, for the last 25 years, it’s really come to roost in our faces and bodies and souls,” she says. (Read More)