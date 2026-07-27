‘Cochlear implant for blindness’ debuts in Europe, could launch in U.S. in 2027
July 27, 2026
(STAT News) – Europeans can now receive a device that can partially restore their vision loss. Americans may not have to wait long to get it, either.
Science Corporation announced Wednesday that European regulators had approved the commercial sale of the startup’s retinal implant that improves eyesight for patients with age-related macular degeneration in their central vision, enough to read books and road signs more clearly. (Read More)