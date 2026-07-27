Public Horrified as OpenAI Pushes “Child After Child Into the Grave”

(Futurism) – “It is unconscionable that ‘ChatGPT-assisted suicide’ is becoming a recurring cause of death.”

Last week, a new lawsuit accused ChatGPT of encouraging the suicide of a young mother. The 29-year-old Christian Faith Madison died after walking into traffic, with her family arguing that the OpenAI chatbot had fueled her religious delusions during their extensive interactions, pushing her over the edge by romanticizing death.

The story clearly struck a nerve. News of the wrongful death suit has sparked a furor online, with many horrified at how OpenAI kept its product online despite the clear risks it posed to some users’ mental health. (Read More)