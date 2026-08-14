Blood Tests to Predict Alzheimer’s Are Causing Confusion and Distress

(NYT) – The tests aren’t a guarantee that someone will develop dementia, but that hasn’t stopped people from getting them.

Two blood biomarker tests for Alzheimer’s were approved by the Food and Drug Administration last year to help diagnose people who are experiencing cognitive impairment.

More and more, people without memory problems are taking the tests, as well, to try to determine whether they will develop Alzheimer’s in the future. Some purchase them through direct-to-consumer lab testing sites, others are referred by a doctor. However, dementia experts almost universally say the tests aren’t ready to be used in this way and recommend against doing so…(Read More)