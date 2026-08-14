What to know about surrogacy dispute between couple, their surrogate and Texas courts

(ABC News) – A newborn with a severe heart defect is at the center of a legal battle between a California couple and a surrogate who flew from Alaska to Texas to give birth in a case that has drawn the attention of anti-abortion groups and GOP leaders.

McKenna West, the surrogate, gave birth Wednesday to a boy with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a life-threatening heart condition. West, who is a nurse, said the couple had wanted to end the pregnancy at 20 weeks, after consulting with doctors about the diagnosis…(Read More)