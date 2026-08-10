Safety fears as scientists make first viruses designed by AI

(The Guardian) – Researchers say breakthrough offers hope for new medicines but also raises urgent biosecurity questions

Scientists have made the first viruses designed by artificial intelligence in a milestone that raises hopes for new medicines but also concerns over how to ensure the technology remains safe.

The viruses are specific kinds known as bacteriophages, which only infect bacteria and are used around the world to treat patients with persistent infections. In lab tests, a cocktail of the AI-designed viruses killed E coli bugs that were resistant to natural bacteriophages. (Read More)