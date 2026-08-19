Moderna Shares More Than Double on Success of mRNA Cancer Vaccine

(WSJ) – Results from a Merck-Moderna partnership validate years of research into a new approach to cancer treatment

An experimental mRNA-based vaccine succeeded in preventing cancer from coming back or spreading in a study of high-risk melanoma patients, Moderna and its partner Merck said Wednesday, paving the way for a potentially new life-extending treatment for the thousands of people diagnosed with the deadly skin cancer each year.

Moderna shares more than doubled Wednesday, while Merck’s stock hit an all-time high. (Read More)