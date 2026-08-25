(NYT) – To create a new bootcamp for entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School made A.I. avatars of its instructors.

Bussgang is one of several teachers at Harvard Business School who volunteered to help create A.I. clones of themselves for a new eight-week entrepreneurship boot camp called H.B.S. Foundry. Harvard has tested the product, which costs $699, with more than 100 universities across 50 states. (Read More)