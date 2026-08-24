FDA approves a new blood test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s

(Washington Post) – The test is not meant for routine screening but can be pivotal for a diagnosis when cognitive problems are causing doctors to suspect the disease.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new blood test for Alzheimer’s that can detect a presence in the brain of amyloid plaque, which has been considered a key indicator of the disease.

The test is not meant for routine screening but can be pivotal for a diagnosis when cognitive problems are causing doctors to suspect Alzheimer’s. Roche, the test’s manufacturer, announced the FDA’s decision Monday. The test was developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly. (Read More)