(NYT) – In July, an unreleased OpenAI model went rogue and demonstrated remarkable hacking abilities. This week, a lab called Z[dot]ai will release a similarly powerful system to everyone.

For many researchers and other experts, the incident proved that A.I. technologies were growing increasingly dangerous and that the leading A.I. labs should maintain strict control over how these systems are used.

Now, little more than a month later, a Chinese lab called Z.ai is preparing to release similar A.I. technology as “open weight” software, which means anyone will be free to use the technology however they wish. (Read More)