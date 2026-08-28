(NYT) – Irregular, an Israeli start-up, worked with OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta to assess the security of their A.I. models. It made a mistake. Then the tests went off the rails.

OpenAI recently discovered that a new artificial intelligence model it was testing had gone rogue and hacked another company.

Anthropic then revealed that one of its A.I. models had broken into the systems of three outside organizations during a test.

Not long after, Meta said its A.I. models had done something similar.

All three incidents had one company in common: Irregular, an Israeli start-up that works with the Silicon Valley giants to assess their A.I. models before the technology is publicly released. (Read More)