The Nursing Shortage Is Threatening Our Care

(The New York Times) – By calling our health care system unfriendly, then, I mean to underscore not hostile or antagonistic but tardy, hurried or distant responses from clinicians — careless care generally related less to their personal failures and more to the constraints within which they operate. No wonder, since it turns out that there is a shortage of nurses in Indiana and even more so in California, Texas, New Jersey, South Carolina, Alaska, Georgia and South Dakota. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the shortage is expected to intensify.