Growing Consensus on the Need to Revise the Uniform Declaration of Death Act: Response to Miller and Nair-Collins

(Hastings Center) – We thank Franklin Miller and Michael Nair-Collins for their recent post drawing attention to our article calling for revisions to the Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA). They agree with us that revisions are needed, but they fundamentally disagree with us about what revisions should be made. While we contend that the revisions should clarify declaration of death by neurologic criteria, or brain death, they argue that the neurological determination of death should be abandoned, thereby narrowing the legal declaration of death to cardiopulmonary criteria.