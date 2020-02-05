Doctors and Nurses Are Influencers Now, But Can You Trust Them?

(New York Post) – Fashion and beauty influencers have been earning fame, and a living, on social media for some time. Now, medical professionals are going on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to get their brands out there, as well as take in some extra cash. Dr. Mike Varshavski, also known as the Hot Doctor, has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 5 million on YouTube. “It’s an educational platform,” he says of his dive into social media.