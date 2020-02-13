A Daughter’s Plea: Doctors Must Stop Shirking Palliative Care

(STAT News) – By the time a palliative care team gets involved — assuming that ever happens — many medical decisions have already been made that aren’t consistent with a patient’s quality-of-life goals. With a shortage of trained palliative care professionals across the U.S., our health care system can’t rely solely on this specialty to help patients and families advocate for treatments that align with their wishes. I believe that every physician who works with acutely ill people needs to be trained in having goals-of-care conversations with their patients, and these conversations need to happen early and often.