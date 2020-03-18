A New Edition of Public Understanding of Science Is Now Available

March 18, 2020

Public Understand of Science (vol. 28, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Civility, Credibility, and Health Information: The Impact of Uncivil Comments and Source Credibility on Attitudes about Vaccines” by Freddie J. Jennings and Frank M. Russell
  • “Disgusting Microbes: The Effect of Disgust on Perceptions of Risks Related to Modifying Microbiomes” by Sara K. Yeo, Ye Sun, Meaghan McKasy, and Erika C. Shugart
  • “Distinguishing Scientific Knowledge: The Impact of Different Measures of Knowledge on Genetically Modified Food Attitudes” by Kathleen M. Rose et al.
  • “The Public Uptake of Information about Antibiotic Resistance in the Netherlands” by Michiel van Rijn, Manon Haverkate, Peter Achterberg, and Aura Timen

 

