A New Edition of Public Understanding of Science Is Now Available
March 18, 2020
Public Understand of Science (vol. 28, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Civility, Credibility, and Health Information: The Impact of Uncivil Comments and Source Credibility on Attitudes about Vaccines” by Freddie J. Jennings and Frank M. Russell
- “Disgusting Microbes: The Effect of Disgust on Perceptions of Risks Related to Modifying Microbiomes” by Sara K. Yeo, Ye Sun, Meaghan McKasy, and Erika C. Shugart
- “Distinguishing Scientific Knowledge: The Impact of Different Measures of Knowledge on Genetically Modified Food Attitudes” by Kathleen M. Rose et al.
- “The Public Uptake of Information about Antibiotic Resistance in the Netherlands” by Michiel van Rijn, Manon Haverkate, Peter Achterberg, and Aura Timen