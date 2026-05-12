The Government’s Page About Its AI Vetting Deals with Google, xAI, and Microsoft Is Missing from Its Website

(Gizmodo) – Here’s a long excerpt from the government’s announcement, dated May 5, 2026:

“Today, the Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) at the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology announced new agreements with Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI. Through these expanded industry collaborations, CAISI will conduct pre-deployment evaluations and targeted research to better assess frontier AI capabilities and advance the state of AI security. These agreements build on previously announced partnerships, which have been renegotiated to reflect CAISI’s directives from the secretary of commerce and America’s AI Action Plan.”

But that excerpt had to be pulled from the Wayback Machine because that announcement is currently missing from the CAISI website. (Read More)