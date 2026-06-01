Gene clock predicts time to death in humans — and assesses ‘biological’ age

June 1, 2026

a pile of analog clocks

(Nature) – Cellular-ageing clocks based on gene activity could be more sensitive than previous measures.

A powerful molecular clock calibrated using data on gene activity from thousands of individuals can predict biological ageing in rodents, monkeys and humans — and time to death in people.

The clock, described today in Nature, is based on an analysis of gene activity in more than 25 tissues across four species: mice, rats, the monkeys called crab-eating macaques (Macaca fascucularis) and humans. Although it is not ready for medical applications, the clock could eventually be a boon to biologists keen to learn which drugs or lifestyle changes might mitigate ageing’s myriad effects on the body. (Read More)

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