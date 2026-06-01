Ozempic shows unexpected new side effect in the brain
June 1, 2026
(Newsweek) – Researchers who spoke to the Washington Post examined how GLP-1s affect the brain. They found evidence that the drugs could influence neural pathways that affect attention, reward, addiction and cognition.
The new findings show that the potential benefits of weight-loss drugs could be greater than previously thought, but they could also have unintended negative effects that some users may want to consider. (Read More)