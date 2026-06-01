Ozempic shows unexpected new side effect in the brain

June 1, 2026

Translucent image of a brain

(Newsweek) – Researchers who spoke to the Washington Post examined how GLP-1s affect the brain. They found evidence that the drugs could influence neural pathways that affect attention, reward, addiction and cognition.

The new findings show that the potential benefits of weight-loss drugs could be greater than previously thought, but they could also have unintended negative effects that some users may want to consider. (Read More)

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