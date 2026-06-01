Why the Enhanced Games Failed to Match the Hype

(Men’s Health) – YES, YOU CAN take drugs to build more muscle and weight room strength. But if you want to actually do athletic things with all that muscle and strength—if you want to sprint and swim faster and barbell snatch planets—you need more than that. (At least for now. More on that later.)

This isn’t the sales pitch that Enhanced Games CEO Maximilian Martin wanted when his roided-up Olympics descended on Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend. Martin and Enhanced promised shattered world records galore, and a showcase of the athletic brilliance that can happen when ‘elite’ athletes and semi-questionable (but FDA-approved!) peptides/steroids/PED-cocktails-to-be-named unite.

What we got was not that. (Read More)