What Happens When Your Employer Knows the Diseases You Might Get?

(NYT) – As predictive medicine advances, legal scholars warn that decades-old federal guidelines could set up a potential clash between your genes and your job.

Imagine this scenario: At a routine visit, your doctor administers a new genetic test that shows you have a hugely elevated risk of a heart attack in the future. You’re in shape; you feel fine. But the prediction is in your DNA.

The next day, you tell your employer that your doctor wants you to make some adjustments — switch to a less physically taxing role, or maybe lower your stress levels in an effort to save your life. Can your boss legally deny you these accommodations? Under current law, yes.

That’s because the federal rules designed to protect against employment and insurance discrimination based on genetics were not written with this technology in mind. (Read More)