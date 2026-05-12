(Science) – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has already suspended Ralph Baric, a tenured professor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, from receiving further money for his virology studies. Now it has begun formal debarment proceedings, which could cut off his funding for 3 years or more. As Science finalized this story, UNC announced that Baric,72, was retiring, but he told Science he plans to appeal the recommended debarment, likely with legal help from the school. (Read More)