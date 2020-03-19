A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
March 19, 2020
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 86, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Organ Donation and Declaration of Death: Combined Neurologic and Cardiopulmonary Standards” by Stephen E. Doran and Joseph M. Vukov
- “Evolution of the Criteria of “Brain Death”: A Critical Analysis Based on Scientific Realism and Christian Anthropology” by Doyen Nguyen
- “Humility before New Scientific Evidence: We No Longer Have Moral Certainty that “Brain Death” Is True Death” by Irene Alexander
- “Organ Donation and the Ars Moriendi” by Stephen Doran
- “Brain Death and the Formation of Moral Conscience” by Christopher Ostertag and Kyle Karches
- “Refinements in the Organism as a Whole Rationale for Brain Death” by James L. Bernat