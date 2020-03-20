A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available

March 20, 2020

Developing World Bioethics (vol. 19, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Undertaking Ethical Psychiatric Research in the Global South’s Prayer Camps—Is That Even Possible?” by Udo Schuklenk
  • “Recommendations for Promoting International Multi?Site Clinical Trials—From a Viewpoint of Ethics Review” by Haruka Nakada et al.
  • “Newborns in Crisis: An Outline of Neonatal Ethical Dilemmas in Humanitarian Medicine” by Jesse Schnall, Dean Hayden, Dominic Wilkinson
  • “Perceived Challenges in the Informed Consent Process: Mismatches between Enrollers and Researchers at a South African Clinical Research Site” by Megan Scott, Jennifer Watermeyer, Samantha Nolle, and Claire Penn
  • “Healthcare Professionals as Gatekeepers in Research Involving Refugee Survivors of Sexual Torture: An Examination of the Ethical Issues” by Roghieh Dehghan and James Wilson
  • “Tropicality and Abjection: What Do We Really Mean by ‘Neglected Tropical Diseases’?” by Arianne Shahvisi
  • “A Global Biodiversity Fund to Implement Distributive Justice for Genetic Resources” by Anna Deplazes?Zemp

 

