A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 24, 2020
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 380, no. 15, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Tennessee’s Opening Bid for a Medicaid Block Grant” by M.B. Buntin
- “Proposals to Redesign Medicare Part D — Easing the Burden of Rising Drug Prices” by S.B. Dusetzina, N.L. Keating, and H.A. Huskamp
- Medicare Drug-Price Negotiation — Why Now . . . and How” by R.G. Frank and L.M. Nichols
- “Talking about Toxicity — ‘What We’ve Got Here Is a Failure to Communicate’” by C.A. Sacks, P.W. Miller, and D.L. Longo
- “Visible Injuries, Unrecognized Truth — The Reality of Intimate Partner Violence” by R.M. Löllgen
- “Zika Virus Infection — After the Pandemic” by D. Musso, A.I. Ko, and D. Baud