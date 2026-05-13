Medicare’s new payment model is built for AI, and most of the tech world has no idea

(TechCrunch) – Neil Batlivala has spent seven years building a healthcare company that most of the tech industry has never heard of and that serves a patient population most of Silicon Valley ignores. But last month, that work put him at the center of something much bigger.

His company, Pair Team, announced on April 30 it had been accepted into ACCESS, a Medicare program — as one of 150 participants chosen by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to test what AI-driven medical care could look like at federal scale. The program goes live July 5. (Read More)