Older people risk mental decline if they do long hours of caring, UK study shows

(The Guardian) – Researchers find 50+ hours a week can be detrimental to health but lighter responsibilities have positive effect

The stresses and strains of caring for someone for 50 hours or more a week leads to “accelerated cognitive decline” in middle-aged and older people, research shows.

However, providing care for only five to nine hours a week has the opposite effect, boosting brain health so much that the benefits last until older age.

Carers UK called the findings “extremely worrying” and said they highlight how long hours spent providing care raises the risk of social isolation and burnout. (Read More)