Shortage of Palliative Care in USA Could Amplify Suffering for Coronavirus Patients

(USA Today) – Some experts worry that a long-standing shortage of palliative care professionals – who focus on the physical pain and mental and spiritual distress caused by serious illness – could leave many COVID-19 patients in distress. “There is already a shortage, which will only worsen as demand goes up because of current events,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, a palliative care researcher at the Duke University School of Medicine.