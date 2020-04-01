Dr. James T. Goodrich, Who Operated on Conjoined Twins, Dies at 73

(The New York Times) – Dr. James T. Goodrich, a pediatric neurosurgeon known for successfully separating conjoined twins in a complicated and rare procedure, died on Monday at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. He was 73. The cause was complications of the coronavirus, according to Montefiore, where he was the director of pediatric neurosurgery and had spent more than 30 years of his career.