A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
April 7, 2020
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 40, no. 5, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Death, Unity, and the Brain” by David S. Oderberg
- “Controversies in Defining Death: A Case for Choice” by Robert M. Veatch
- “Why Psychological Accounts of Personal Identity Can Accept a Brain Death Criterion and Biological Definition of Death” by David B. Hershenov
- “When Is Somebody Just Some Body? Ethics as First Philosophy and the Brain Death Debate” by Jeffrey P. Bishop
- “The Human Organism Is Not a Conductorless Orchestra: A Defense of Brain Death as True Biological Death” by Melissa Moschella
- “Whole-Brain Death and Integration: Realigning the Ontological Concept with Clinical Diagnostic Tests” by Daniel P. Sulmasy