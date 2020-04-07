A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

April 7, 2020

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 40, no. 5, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Death, Unity, and the Brain” by David S. Oderberg
  • “Controversies in Defining Death: A Case for Choice” by Robert M. Veatch
  • “Why Psychological Accounts of Personal Identity Can Accept a Brain Death Criterion and Biological Definition of Death” by David B. Hershenov
  • “When Is Somebody Just Some Body? Ethics as First Philosophy and the Brain Death Debate” by Jeffrey P. Bishop
  • “The Human Organism Is Not a Conductorless Orchestra: A Defense of Brain Death as True Biological Death” by Melissa Moschella
  • “Whole-Brain Death and Integration: Realigning the Ontological Concept with Clinical Diagnostic Tests” by Daniel P. Sulmasy

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, End of Life, Journal Articles

Ad