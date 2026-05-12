(NYT) – The company said that it had identified, for the first time, hackers using artificial intelligence to discover an unknown bug. The attempted attack represents “a taste of what’s to come,” one expert said.

A criminal hacking group recently attempted to launch a widespread cyberattack that appeared to rely on artificial intelligence to detect a previously unknown bug, Google said in research published Monday, highlighting the potential threat that A.I. poses to digital security.

Security experts have feared for years that malicious hackers could eventually rely on A.I. models to identify undisclosed flaws in computer code to launch crippling attacks that are difficult to guard against. That fear was largely theoretical until now. (Read More)