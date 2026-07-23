Novo Nordisk accuses Eli Lilly of “deceptive” weight-loss drug ads

July 23, 2026

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(Axios) – The weight-loss drug wars reached a new level of intensity Tuesday as Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly, accusing its arch-rival of misleading advertising.

Why it matters: Lilly and Novo are the market leaders in GLP-1 drug sales, controlling the lion’s share of the surging segment.

Zoom in: Novo — the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy — alleged Tuesday that Lilly has engaged in “a nationwide pattern of deceptive advertising which confuses consumers by using outdated studies” in its ads. (Read More)

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