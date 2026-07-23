ChatGPT Led to a Man’s Near-Fatal Health Crisis, Lawsuit Claims

(NYT) – The case appears to be the first to argue that a chatbot’s advice harmed someone seeking guidance about a medical condition.

A Florida pastor sued OpenAI on Wednesday, claiming that its chatbot, ChatGPT, had offered him “extremely dangerous medical recommendations” that led to delayed care for a life-threatening pulmonary embolism last year.

The lawsuit claims that ChatGPT had assured Scott Winters that the early warning signs of his health crisis were “not something dangerous,” and had dissuaded him from seeking medical advice, instead telling him to trust that “God did not design your body to endlessly fail.” (Read More)