Nurses and Doctors Speaking Out on Safety Now Risk Their Job

April 9, 2020

(New York Times) – As the coronavirus crisis has escalated, workers as varied as grocery cashiers, customer-service representatives and flight attendants have clashed with the employers they accuse of failing to protect and properly value them. Amazon drew attention when it fired a worker who had led a protest over health concerns at a Staten Island warehouse. But perhaps the most curious and persistent management-labor tension has arisen between health care providers like doctors and nurses, who are at the forefront of the virus battle, and the administrators they report to.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Healthcare, highlights, News, Nursing

Ad