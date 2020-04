FDA Approves Trial of Stem Cells for Severe COVID-19 Treatment

(UPI) – Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine received approval Thursday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start a small clinical trial using stem cells against COVID-19. The trial will evaluate use of umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells to address life-threatening lung inflammation suffered by people with the severe form of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.